SCO Council of National Coordinators convene in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Council of National Coordinators (CNC) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) took place under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

The National Coordinators discussed a wide range of issues on the implementation of adopted and preparation of new decisions of the Council of Heads of State, Government and Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

As part of the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions, during the event, the drafts of the SCO Development Strategy until 2035, the SCO Initiative «On world unity for a just peace and harmony» and the Concept for improving the activities of the SCO were presented.

The National Coordinator of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Murat Mukushev on opening the meeting said that Kazakhstan's chairmanship in SCO is aimed at giving a new impetus to the development of the SCO and strengthening the traditionally strong ties of friendship between its member states. He stressed that one of the main tasks of the Organization for the coming period will be the development of effective solutions to the problems of the regional and international agenda.

The parties also discussed the topic of reforming the SCO, issues of expanding the Organization, deepening interaction with observer states, SCO partners in dialogue, and international organizations.

The SCO Action Plan for 2024 was considered. The main attention was paid to the preparation of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the SCO Member States (Kyrgyzstan, October 25-26, 2023).