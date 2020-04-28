Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scientists suggest when Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine could be available

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 April 2020, 17:01
Scientists suggest when Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine could be available

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Director general of the National Centre for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Arnur Nurtayev said how long it will take Kazakh scientists to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.

He noted that four candidate vaccines were selected. «Two candidate vaccines are being developed by the National Centre of Biotechnologies and the other two by the Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems. It will take a lot of time to have vaccine developed. Development and trails will take about three years. The point at issue is when Kazakhstan’s vaccine becomes available. We suggest it will take three years to complete its development and trials,» Nurtayev said.

He highlighted that world companies work currently at seven candidate vaccines, in particular, in China and Europe. Clinical trials are underway. He suggested that COVID-19 vaccines under development could be available in a year and a half.


