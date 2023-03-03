Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Scientists reveal corridor inside Egypt's Great Pyramid

3 March 2023, 09:18
Scientists reveal corridor inside Egypt's Great Pyramid Photo: english.kyodonews.net

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A hidden corridor has been confirmed inside the Great Pyramid of Giza with imagery taken by an international team of scientists, the Egyptian antiquities ministry said Thursday, Kazinform learned from Kyodo.

Measuring some 9 meters in length and some 2 meters in width, the corridor was discovered in the pyramid of Pharaoh Khufu (2589-2566 B.C.), the largest among the three pyramids in the suburbs of Cairo.

The ScanPyramids project's team of experts, including those from Nagoya University of Japan, began detecting a possible open space from outside the ancient structure in 2015, using muons emitted from cosmic rays that can penetrate several kilometers of solid rock.

The scientists, including Kunihiro Morishima from the Japanese university, released a report the following year saying there was a hidden space inside the pyramid.

Ahmed Issa, minister of tourism and antiquities of Egypt, commended the discovery as well as the endoscope imagery of the corridor, calling them «the result of an important scientific project» during a press conference Thursday.


Теги:
Read also
Death toll from earthquake in Pakistan, Afghanistan rises to 12
New Zealand to provide EV charging stations in almost every town
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
5 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz

News