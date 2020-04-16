Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    Scientists discover potentially habitable planet

    16 April 2020, 20:51

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Using data from a now-dead telescope, scientists have discovered an Earth-sized planet that may be capable of supporting life.

    Believed to be in the habitable zone of a star located around 300 light-years from Earth, a group of transatlantic scientists said that the temperature on the planet, called Kepler-1649c, could be similar to Earth’s, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «This intriguing, distant world gives us even greater hope that a second Earth lies among the stars, waiting to be found,» said Thomas Zurbuchen, an associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, of the discovery, based on data from the Kepler Space Telescope, which ended operations in 2018.

    According to NASA, the planet receives around 75% of the light that Earth receives from the sun. Its host star is a red dwarf, a type of relatively cool, old and small stellar object.

    The findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, a scientific journal that allows astrophysicists to publish significant original research at short notice.

    The scientists say that Kepler-1649c orbits the red dwarf very closely (one year is just 19.5 Earth days). The region around a host star is believed to have liquid water on the surface. Liquid water is thought to be key to life.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Breakthrough laryngeal allotransplantation offers hope to patients in China
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana