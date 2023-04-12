Go to the main site
    Scientific development is one of the key directions of state policy, Kazakh President

    12 April 2023, 15:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 1st session of the National Science and Technologies Council took place under the chairmanship of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President said that today’s meeting is of great importance. Science was always considered the main key to development. All the achievements in the history of mankind are gained thanks to knowledge.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the development of science is one of the key directions of national policy.

    The new National Council includes young specialists working in scientific centres known worldwide. The Head of State signed a decree on its foundation and awarding the status of the council under the President. It is called to elaborate recommendations on the priorities of the national policy in science. Great attention was paid to the composition of the council. Representatives of the older generation who heavily contributed to the country’s science as well as foreign scientists were invited. Young specialists working in scientific centres known worldwide also joined the council.

    The Head of State stressed the need to determine first the priorities of the council.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Science and research
