Scientific approach required in transition to Latin-based alphabet - President

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 December 2019, 12:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «We must avoid haste in transition to the Latin-based Kazakh alphabet,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it addressing the participants of the II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council, Kazinform reports.

«We need a thoroughly revised position, a comprehensive analysis of all the aspects of the new alphabet. The three versions of the Latin-based Kazakh alphabet turned out to be imperfect. For this reason, we need a scientific approach to this problem,» the President said.

He noted that it is not not just transition to the Latin script. «We need a reform of the Kazakh language,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

It should be reminded that the first meeting of the National Public Confidence Council was held September 6, 2019.

On October 30, the President met with the members of the Council for discussing the prospects of development of civil society and interaction between human rights organizations and governmental structures, sociological studies in implementation of the ‘listening state’ concept. The meeting also debated the recommendations on improvement of the activity of public councils, autonomy of universities and health insurance introduction.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council at his inauguration ceremony on June 12, 2019.

On July 17, 2019, the President signed the decree «On approval of the regulations and composition of the Presidential National Public Confidence Council.»

Among the members of the Council are prominent public activists, deputies of the Majilis, economists and political scientists.

The National Public Confidence Council is headed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

