Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Schools to reopen as of January 10 in Slovakia

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 January 2022, 17:42
Schools to reopen as of January 10 in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Education Minister Branislav Groehling (SaS) reported on Tuesday that pre-schools, primary schools and secondary schools will reopen on Monday, January 10, TASR reports.

According to the minister, schools will once again observe the so-called school COVID-19 traffic light as of Monday, meaning that just as previously, they won’t be closed across the board. In the event of a positively tested pupil, the class in question can be isolated based on a decision by the headteacher. However, the decision to close an entire school in the event of an adverse situation can only be made by regional hygienists, for example, if a school has a significant number of classes in quarantine or a high number of infected individuals.

Exempt from quarantine are fully vaccinated individuals and those who have recovered from COVID-19 according to decrees of the Public Health Office. This also applies to school pupils, who will be able to continue full-time education after vaccination or upon recovering from the disease.

The Education Ministry reported that wearing masks will be made mandatory in schools, albeit not for pre-schoolers or a number of other individuals, such as special-needs pupils.

In addition, pupils will have an opportunity to have themselves tested for COVID-19, as the Education Ministry has distributed more than three million tests for this purpose.


Education    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed