Schools to be built in line with new design standards in Kazakhstan – PM
9 August 2022 12:36

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Construction of new schools for 840,000 students will conform to new design standards in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Smailov stressed that ensuring universal access to quality education at all levels – preschool, school, technical, vocational and higher is one of the top priorities for the Government.

Since 2021, according to the Premier, 674 kindergartens, 326 new schools have been opened and 1,436 schools have been modernized across Kazakhstan.

«In line with the instruction of the Head of State, a pilot national project ‘Comfortable school’ is being developed. By 2025 construction of schools for 840,000 students will conform to new design standards,» he said.

Earlier it was revealed that last year Kazakhstan had seen opening of 534 kindergartens for some 47,000 children.


