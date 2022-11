Schools in two towns of E Kazakhstan shift to online learning for frosts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Online schooling has been introduced for Grade 1-4 and Grade 1-9 students in Altay and Ridder towns of East Kazakhstan region respectively for unfavorable weather conditions, Kazinform has learned from the regional emergencies department. The mercury dropped to -29°C in Altay and to -26°C in Ridder.