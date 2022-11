Schools in two towns of E Kazakhstan shift to online learning for frosts

24 November 2022, 09:56

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Online schooling has been introduced for in Altay and grade students in Altay and Ridder towns of East Kazakhstan region for unfavorable weather conditions, Kazinform learned from the regional emergencies department. The mercury dropped to -29°C in Altay and to -26°C in Ridder.