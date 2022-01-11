Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Schools in Spain, Italy reopen despite soaring Covid-19 cases

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 January 2022, 17:18
MADRID. KAZINFORM Students in Spain, Italy and Greece returned to school on Monday despite the Omicron variant sweeping across Europe, where it continues to drive infection rates to record levels.

Despite an all-time high of coronavirus infections driven by the contagious Omicron variant in Spain, schools reopened as normal on Monday with 100% face-to-face classes, EFE reports.

Face masks will be mandatory both in classrooms and outdoors while quarantine rules have been eased for students who come into contact with positive cases.

The ministry of health has recommended an entire classroom must go into quarantine for seven days only when at least five cases, or 20% of the classroom, test positive for Covid-19.


