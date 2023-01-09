Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 463.31 eur/kzt 486.94

    rub/kzt 6.45 cny/kzt 67.52
Weather:
Astana-27-29℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Schools in some regions of Kazakhstan and Astana go online

    9 January 2023, 07:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some regions of Kazakhstan switched today to online learning at schools and colleges due to the deterioration of weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

    Pupils of 1-11 grades in the cities of Rudny, Kostanay and some districts of Kostanay regions are set to study today online as freezing weather grips the region, the regional education department reports. The mercury reads now -31 degrees Celsius, it said in a statement.

    As earlier reported, the schools in Abai, Ulytau, North Kazakhstan regions as well as Astana city also switched today to online schooling.

    Astana and 11 regions of Kazakhstan are forecast today to brace for snow, snowstorms, and strong wind, Kazhydromet reported earlier.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Some schools shift to distance learning as frosts persist in rgns
    Popular
    1 Qazsport TV channel to broadcast live XXX FISU Winter World University Games
    2 Kazakhstan’s real sector development in 2022
    3 Bad weather forced to close 122 road sections in Kazakhstan
    4 African Union Commission interested in intensifying cooperation with Kazakhstan
    5 14 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan