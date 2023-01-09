Schools in some regions of Kazakhstan and Astana go online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some regions of Kazakhstan switched today to online learning at schools and colleges due to the deterioration of weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

Pupils of 1-11 grades in the cities of Rudny, Kostanay and some districts of Kostanay regions are set to study today online as freezing weather grips the region, the regional education department reports. The mercury reads now -31 degrees Celsius, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, the schools in Abai, Ulytau, North Kazakhstan regions as well as Astana city also switched today to online schooling.

Astana and 11 regions of Kazakhstan are forecast today to brace for snow, snowstorms, and strong wind, Kazhydromet reported earlier.



