Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Schools in some regions of Kazakhstan and Astana go online

9 January 2023, 07:30
Schools in some regions of Kazakhstan and Astana go online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some regions of Kazakhstan switched today to online learning at schools and colleges due to the deterioration of weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

Pupils of 1-11 grades in the cities of Rudny, Kostanay and some districts of Kostanay regions are set to study today online as freezing weather grips the region, the regional education department reports. The mercury reads now -31 degrees Celsius, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, the schools in Abai, Ulytau, North Kazakhstan regions as well as Astana city also switched today to online schooling.

Astana and 11 regions of Kazakhstan are forecast today to brace for snow, snowstorms, and strong wind, Kazhydromet reported earlier.


Related news
Some schools shift to distance learning as frosts persist in rgns
Теги:
Read also
7 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
Kazakhstan, Czech Republic celebrate 30th anniv of diplomatic relations
Cold weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan
Severe frosts to persist in Kazakhstan Jan 11
Storm alert issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan
Bad weather forced to close 122 road sections in Kazakhstan
Some schools shift to distance learning as frosts persist in rgns
-40°C frosts to grip Kazakhstan’s west and north
News Partner
Popular
1 3 killed, 1 injured after explosion in 16-storey apartment block in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister
3 Condition of man who fell from 8th-floor balcony in Karaganda moderately severe, doctors say
4 Severe frosts to persist in Kazakhstan Jan 11
5 President appoints ambassadors to Spain, RSA, and Norway

News