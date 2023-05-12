Go to the main site
    Schools in Italy to lose 120,000 students a year in next decade

    12 May 2023, 08:27

    ROME. KAZINFORM The number of students in Italian schools is set to fall by up to 120,000 a year over the next 10 years as a result of the drop in births, Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    «Figures to hand, the impact of the demographic future on schools and education over the next ecade is clearly visible,» said Valditara in a video message to the so-called States General on Birth underway in Rome.

    «The picture is alarming,» he continued.

    Valditara said the number of students will fall from 7.4 million in 2021 to just over 6 million in the 2033/34 school year, «in waves of 110,000-120,000 fewer kids each year».

    The effects of depopulation will be compounded by the so-called 'brain-drain', namely emigration by young people who have studied in Italy in search of better opportunities elsewhere, added the minister. Valditara said over the next 10 years the impact will be felt most strongly by upper secondary schools, followed by lower secondary schools, primary schools and nurseries. (ANSA).

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Новости по теме
