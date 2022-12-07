Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana, Karaganda, Semey cities and some districts in Abai region shifted to online schooling today for bad weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

Thus, «due to the deterioration of weather conditions, students of the 0-11th (12th) grades as well as first- and second-year students of colleges will shift to online learning December 7,» a statement from the Astana education department reads.

According to the education authorities of Karaganda, bad weather makes schools to switch to online schooling too (0-9th grades).

Online format of learning was also announced for the 1st-9th grades in Semey, 1st-11th grades in Kurchatov, as well as for some schools in Kokpekti, Zharma, Borodulikhinskiy, Abai, Beskaragay districts of Abai region. In other districts, schools are working in a routine mode, regional education authorities say.



