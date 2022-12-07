Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions

7 December 2022, 08:17
Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana, Karaganda, Semey cities and some districts in Abai region shifted to online schooling today for bad weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

Thus, «due to the deterioration of weather conditions, students of the 0-11th (12th) grades as well as first- and second-year students of colleges will shift to online learning December 7,» a statement from the Astana education department reads.

According to the education authorities of Karaganda, bad weather makes schools to switch to online schooling too (0-9th grades).

Online format of learning was also announced for the 1st-9th grades in Semey, 1st-11th grades in Kurchatov, as well as for some schools in Kokpekti, Zharma, Borodulikhinskiy, Abai, Beskaragay districts of Abai region. In other districts, schools are working in a routine mode, regional education authorities say.


Теги:
Related news
Most regions to see no precipitation Dec 9 – Kazhydromet
Kazinform correspondent Arailym Murat wins International Nevsky Award
New mayor of Astana named
Read also
Most regions to see no precipitation Dec 9 – Kazhydromet
Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away
Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev
President receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov
State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city
Kazinform correspondent Arailym Murat wins International Nevsky Award
Storm alert issued for Turkestan region
Kazakhstan’s Union of Construction Industry names new Chairman
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
2 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
3 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
4 Criminal probe launched into worker’s death at Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
5 Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev

News