Schools, colleges in 5 regions of Kazakhstan move to distance learning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Schools and colleges in Abai, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions as well as Karaganda and Kyzylorda cities have moved to online learning Tuesday citing cold weather as the reason for the shift, Kazinform reports.

The extreme cold weather forecast caused schools to switch Grade 1-11 students to distance learning in Abai and East Kazakhstan regions. Students of colleges in Abai region will also learn from home remotely.

In Pavlodar region students of Grade 1-9 stayed at home due to bitter cold weather forecast.

In the cities of Kyzylorda and Karaganda students of Grades 1-4 were moved to online learning for the same reason.

In most areas temperature reportedly dropped as low as -30°C.



