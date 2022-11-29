Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Schools, colleges in 5 regions of Kazakhstan move to distance learning

29 November 2022, 11:06
Schools, colleges in 5 regions of Kazakhstan move to distance learning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Schools and colleges in Abai, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions as well as Karaganda and Kyzylorda cities have moved to online learning Tuesday citing cold weather as the reason for the shift, Kazinform reports.

The extreme cold weather forecast caused schools to switch Grade 1-11 students to distance learning in Abai and East Kazakhstan regions. Students of colleges in Abai region will also learn from home remotely.

In Pavlodar region students of Grade 1-9 stayed at home due to bitter cold weather forecast.

In the cities of Kyzylorda and Karaganda students of Grades 1-4 were moved to online learning for the same reason.

In most areas temperature reportedly dropped as low as -30°C.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan faces shortage of 270 thou school places
Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece
Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace
Read also
Ambassador of Sweden awarded with Dostyk Order
Kazakhstan faces shortage of 270 thou school places
EDB forecasts 4.2% growth in Kazakh economy in 2023
Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace
Ekibastuz TPP accident: 42 residential buildings, 90 private houses remain unheated
Government approves 2023-2027 Migration Policy Concept of Kazakhstan
Cabinet approves Comfortable School national project
President Tokayev in Moscow: meeting with Vladimir Putin and reaffirming strategic partnership with Russia
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan and Russia achieved high level of cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
2 Kazakhstan’s role in global movement for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation discussed in Belgium
3 Kazakhstan and Russia have great potential to step up trade, economic cooperation – President
4 Kazakhstan and Canada confirm course toward strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial coop
5 Kazakhstan, Finland eye expanding inter-parliamentary ties

News