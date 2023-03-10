Go to the main site
    Schools closed, flights delayed as snow sweeps across UK

    10 March 2023, 07:17

    BIRMINGHAM. KAZINFORM As the Arctic blast continues to cause freezing temperatures and blizzard conditions across the country, the Met Office has issued several amber weather warnings for snow and ice across the UK.

    In addition to the amber warnings, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said: «As of Wednesday 8 March, the level 3 cold weather alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been extended until 9am on Monday 13 March,» Anadolu Agency reports.

    Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: «During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

    «If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can.»

    Schools have been closed in a number of counties, particularly in the south and south west of England. In many regions of the UK, many schools also closed early on Thursday and some notified the parents, saying that they could collect their children early if they want.

    Some British airports reported long delays since Wednesday with the Bristol Airport cancelling many flights and diverting many arriving planes to the Birmingham Airport. Although the snow has left itself to the rain in Bristol, this time the thick fog is not allowing healthy operations at the airport which warns travelers to expect long delays.

    The Birmingham Airport also reported that all flights in and out have been»momentarily held«while staff clear the runway of snow.

    UK’s national weather service Met Office said the snowfall and rain could continue until the weekend and possibly longer with chances of «long delays and cancellations» on bus, rail and air travel services.

    The National Rail also warned the public, saying the snow and ice is expected to affect train journeys in many parts of Britain until Friday.

    Some rail companies reported signaling problems while warning travelers that many of the trains are running on reduced speed.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

