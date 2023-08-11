Schoolgirls in Kazakhstan introducing video games into educational processes

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In Almaty, at the site of Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and its partners held a gamification hackathon.

Fifty Kazakhstani schoolgirls took part in the hackathon. Previously, the girls attended a special online course created by UNICEF and the GameLab video game development and research laboratory at KBTU. The course is part of UNICEF's global initiative to support girls in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), Kazinform refers to the UNICEF Kazakhstan press service.

The girls put their skills into practice during a two-day hackathon after first mastering the basic skills of game development and learning about the video game industry through the free online course.

The video game industry is one of the largest and fastest growing industries in the global entertainment sector. Even though women and girls make up nearly half of the world's gamers, women only make up 24 per cent of the gaming industry’s human resources. Girls in Kazakhstan show higher academic results in the hard sciences at school, but only 14 per cent pursue STEAM professions in higher education institutions. Stereotypes and existing social norms often prevent girls from building careers in these traditionally male-dominated industries.

UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan, Arthur van Diesen, emphasized: «We at UNICEF strongly believe that girls can succeed in any field of science, including STEAM. When girls and women are more evenly represented in all sectors of the economy, all of society benefits. Therefore, with the help of our gamification course and hackathon, we want to support Kazakhstani schoolgirls who dream of a career in IT. Girls can make a difference. By mastering the necessary skills and, more importantly, believing in themselves, they can build a more just future without harmful stereotypes and restrictive social norms.»

Naza Alakija, a humanitarian and the Founder and CEO of Evoca Foundation who is also a UNICEF NextGen Global Principal and UNICEF International Council member, added: «Girls have an awe-inspiring capacity to meet new challenges and reach new heights when their potential for creativity and innovation is supported. That’s why it’s so important to equip them for entering the tech job market. Hackathon participants know that science, technology, engineering and mathematics are still dominated by men. But they also know that the situation is changing rapidly; it is in their hands to support and accelerate these changes. Today I’ve seen how UNICEF supports their aspirations and gives them the opportunity to shape a new future.»

Importantly, women who have achieved career heights in the gaming industry supported online course participants. Each course participant spoke with a mentor about finding learning opportunities, promoting her competencies in a highly competitive labor market, finding family and career balance, and addressing other issues that arise when choosing a specialization.

Alexandra Knysheva, head of the educational project on gamification stated: «According to research, the number of girls interested in STEAM doubles if they have role models in their environment. This fact led us to focus on mentoring and launching the ‘girl2girl mentoring’ initiative, where successful women from the industry can give advice and guide girls in game-development careers. It is very important for us to show that the industry needs girls. A supportive and close-knit community awaits them, striving to overcome gender barriers together.»

Thanks to the gamification course, the girls learned about the variety of game-development professions available to them and mastered Unity, a cross-platform game engine; game design; video game psychology; augmented and virtual reality basics; and the use of AI for game development. At the hackathon, the most active programme participants applied their knowledge and learned how to work as a team. As a result, the girls presented several educational game prototypes for the gamification of an online youth nanosatellite development course.