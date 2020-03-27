Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Schoolgirl on electric scooter hit by car in Almaty

    27 March 2020, 16:46

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 10-year-old schoolgirl who was riding an electric scooter was knocked down by a car in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The girl is in a critical condition now, doctors say.

    The accident occurred on the Bukhar Zhyrau Street.

    As the local health department informs, the girl, born 2009, was rushed to the Children’s Centre for Emergency Care in an extremely severe condition with polytrauma, open craniocerebral trauma, brain contusion, cerebral edema, multiple bruises and 1st degree traumatic shock.

    The girl is now on a lung ventilator fighting for her life.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt