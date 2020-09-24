Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Schoolchildren to receive over 22 thou computers in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 September 2020, 11:29
Schoolchildren to receive over 22 thou computers in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 22 thousand computers are to be given to schoolchildren in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A total of 111,296 schoolchildren are studying remotely across the region. To assist them, 555 million tenge has been allocated from the local budget to buy 3,479 laptops as well as 2.9 billion tenge at the expense of the national budget to obtain an additional 18,984 computers.

According to the Deputy Governor of Atyrau region, Bakytgul Khamenova, schoolchildren studying remotely will receive a total of 22,463 computers in the coming days. It is also said that 100% coverage with computers will be possible by the end of September.

According to her, some of the computers bought have already been given to the education offices of Atyrau city, Isatai, Indersk, Kyzylkoginsk, and Kurmangazy districts. Earlier 2,499 tablets were handed over to the schoolchildren that are to be returned.

photo

photo


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Technology   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023