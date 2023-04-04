Schoolchildren’s Palace and Art School branches set to be built in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A Schoolchildren’s Palace and four branches of the Art School are set to be built in the city of Astana before 2029, Marzhan Kairbayeva, deputy head of the education department of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing an online press conference, Kairbayeva said that the education department of the Kazakh capital passed the roadmap on the development of the network of additional education facilities. Funds are to be allocated to build a Schoolchildren’s Palace and four Art School branches before 2029 within the roadmap.

She went on to say that it is planned to place a state educational order for additional education for 20,040 places with annual increases of 1,800 to 4,300 places over six years until 2029.

Earlier it was reported that up to 150 thousand schoolchildren are offered additional education in Astana.



