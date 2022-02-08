Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Schoolchildren in Kazakhstan to return to in-person classes 14 Feb

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 February 2022, 12:38
Schoolchildren in Kazakhstan to return to in-person classes 14 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Schoolchildren in Kazakhstan are set to return to their classes on 14 February 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The session of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 made a decision that Kazakhstani schoolchildren can return to in-person classes starting from 14 February.

In early January 2022 schools in Kazakhstan switched to distance learning due to the coronavirus spike countrywide. Only 50% of Grade 1-4 schoolchildren continued to attend in-person classes.

As the number of daily infections is gradually decreasing it was decided to return to a traditional format of in-person classes at schools of Kazakhstan.


Coronavirus   Education    Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed