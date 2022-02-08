Schoolchildren in Kazakhstan to return to in-person classes 14 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Schoolchildren in Kazakhstan are set to return to their classes on 14 February 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The session of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 made a decision that Kazakhstani schoolchildren can return to in-person classes starting from 14 February.

In early January 2022 schools in Kazakhstan switched to distance learning due to the coronavirus spike countrywide. Only 50% of Grade 1-4 schoolchildren continued to attend in-person classes.

As the number of daily infections is gradually decreasing it was decided to return to a traditional format of in-person classes at schools of Kazakhstan.