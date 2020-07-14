Go to the main site
    Schoolchildren in Kazakhstan to be provided with paper-based textbooks - Minister

    14 July 2020, 15:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Education Minister Askhat Aimagambetov has vowed that all Kazakhstani schoolchildren will be provided with paper-based textbooks despite learning remotely in the first academic term, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the online press briefing of the Central Communications Service, Minister of Education and Science Aimagambetov said each child will have an actual textbook despite that fact that academic process has been transferred into virtual format.

    The ministry, according to Aimagambetov, has already made sure that publishing houses print and deliver the necessary textbooks. «It is of paramount importance that every child has a paper-based textbook at hand despite remote learning,» he stressed.

    The first batch of the new textbooks for schoolchildren will be delivered to the regions of the country today, he said.

    Minister Aimagambetov also reassured parents of the schoolchildren that the process of dissemination of the textbooks will be scheduled in a way not to create unnecessary queues in order to avoid the worsening of the epidemiological situation.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that all schools in Kazakhstan will switch to remote mode of learning in the first academic term.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

