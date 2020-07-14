Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Schoolchildren in Kazakhstan to be provided with paper-based textbooks - Minister

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2020, 15:28
Schoolchildren in Kazakhstan to be provided with paper-based textbooks - Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Education Minister Askhat Aimagambetov has vowed that all Kazakhstani schoolchildren will be provided with paper-based textbooks despite learning remotely in the first academic term, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the online press briefing of the Central Communications Service, Minister of Education and Science Aimagambetov said each child will have an actual textbook despite that fact that academic process has been transferred into virtual format.

The ministry, according to Aimagambetov, has already made sure that publishing houses print and deliver the necessary textbooks. «It is of paramount importance that every child has a paper-based textbook at hand despite remote learning,» he stressed.

The first batch of the new textbooks for schoolchildren will be delivered to the regions of the country today, he said.

Minister Aimagambetov also reassured parents of the schoolchildren that the process of dissemination of the textbooks will be scheduled in a way not to create unnecessary queues in order to avoid the worsening of the epidemiological situation.

Earlier Kazinform reported that all schools in Kazakhstan will switch to remote mode of learning in the first academic term.

Education    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed