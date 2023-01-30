Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
School students in 2 districts of Abai region move to online learning

30 January 2023, 08:10
SEMEY. KAZINFORM School students in two districts of Abai region were transferred to online learning for bad weather conditions, Kazinform learned from the local administration.

«On January 30, students of the 1st-11th grades in Kokpekti and Aksuat districts of Abai region shall move to online learning due to bad weather conditions,» a statement from the administration reads.


