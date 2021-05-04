Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    School population to drop by 1.4mn in 10 years -Bianchi

    4 May 2021, 19:15

    ROME. KAZINFORM Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi said Tuesday that demographic changes mean that Italy's school population will drop by 1.4 million over the next 10 years while stressing that this does not mean the nation will need fewer teachers.

    «In the next 10 years we will have 1.4 million fewer kids,» Bianchi told a parliamentary hearing, ANSA reports.

    «But we need teachers to have smaller classes and increase the amount of time spent at school.

    «We have to get away from the mechanical line of having a set number of teachers for a given number of students».

    He said school principals have not been sufficiently rewarded for the challenges they have faced in Italy in recent years and said the government will seek to rectify this in the next renewal of the sector's collective contract.

    Bianchi also said the government was also looking at ways to ensure the many teachers who are currently working on temporary contracts get permanent positions.

    «We have the issue of the teachers who have accumulated experience and need stability,» he said.

    «Out of a total of almost 500,000 ordinary positions, we have over 200,000 teachers on temporary contracts.

    «This is wrong.

    «We are reasoning with the economy ministry on how to bring thee people into a outlook of stability».


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Demography Education Statistics World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023