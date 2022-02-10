Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

School Olympiad dated to 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov held

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 February 2022, 16:14
School Olympiad dated to 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov held

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Aktau city held the school Olympiad in Kazakh language and literature on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Kazakh poet, scientist, Turkologist, teacher, translator, public figure Akhmet Baiturssynov, Kazinform reports.

Students of the 7th and 8th grades took part in the event.

The purpose of the Olympiad is to raise the younger generation nationally through propagation of the precious legacy of Akhmet Baiturssynov.

It consisted of three stages. The Olympiad brought together 19 schoolchildren from the region.

The winners were awarded diplomas of the education department.


West Kazakhstan region    Education   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty