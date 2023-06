School of Arts unveils in Taraz

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new School of Arts opened its doors in Taraz.

The Yerkem-ai studio is called to promote children’s potential, teach them to sing, dance, draw, and play dombra.

It is the 14th school opened in the region.

According to the education department of the region, there are more than 50 schools, studios, children’s centres to provide free music lessons and dance classes, etc.