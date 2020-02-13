Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

School classes cancelled in Nur-Sultan and East Kazakhstan region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 February 2020, 08:43
School classes cancelled in Nur-Sultan and East Kazakhstan region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM School classes are canceled today for the students of 0-4 grades in Nur-Sultan and several regions of the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

According to the Education Department of Nur-Sultan, bad weather conditions (gusting wind) became a reason for primary schools closure in the capital city today.

As for the East Kazakhstan region, bitter frosts up to -28-33°C led to the cancellation of classes in Beskaragay, Zharminskiy, Shemonaikha, Kokpekti and Altay municipalities as well as in Ust Kamenogorsk and Kurchatov. School classes for 1-9 grade students are also cancelled in Zaissan municipality due to icy road conditions.


East Kazakhstan region    Education    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final