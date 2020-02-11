Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

School classes cancelled for 0-9 grade students in Nur-Sultan, E Kazakhstan region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 February 2020, 08:35
School classes cancelled for 0-9 grade students in Nur-Sultan, E Kazakhstan region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Bad weather conditions became a reason for cancelling school classes in the capital and the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Thus, cold snap and the mercury drop to -29° cancelled classes for 0-9 grade students in the first shift in Nur-Sultan.

An 8-10mps wind in Semey, East Kazakhstan region, resulted in closure of schools for 1-11 grades in the first shift and cancellation of classes for 1-2 year students of colleges.

Snowstorm in Zharminsky, Ayagoz and Ulan regions led to cancellation of school classes for 1-11 grades in the first shift.

On February 10, local emergencies department warned of sharp air temperature drop in the region to -10-15° and to -18° in some areas.


East Kazakhstan region    Weather in Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final