Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession,' 'Watchmen' dominate historic Emmys

    21 September 2020, 20:14

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Disinfection of envelopes in front of the cameras, live COVID-19 testing and messengers wearing decontamination suits to deliver awards -- the pandemic turned out to be the protagonist of the 72nd Emmy Awards celebrated virtually Sunday.

    «Welcome to the Pandemmys,» presenter Jimmy Kimmel joked from the nearly empty Staples Center at the beginning of a gala in which most of the guests joined from sofas at home, some alone, some with their family and others having parties in front of a webcam, EFE-EPA reports.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Entertainment World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued