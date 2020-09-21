Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession,' 'Watchmen' dominate historic Emmys

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 September 2020, 20:14
LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Disinfection of envelopes in front of the cameras, live COVID-19 testing and messengers wearing decontamination suits to deliver awards -- the pandemic turned out to be the protagonist of the 72nd Emmy Awards celebrated virtually Sunday.

«Welcome to the Pandemmys,» presenter Jimmy Kimmel joked from the nearly empty Staples Center at the beginning of a gala in which most of the guests joined from sofas at home, some alone, some with their family and others having parties in front of a webcam, EFE-EPA reports.


Entertainment   World News  
