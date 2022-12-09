Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Schengen area welcomes Croatia, but leaves Bulgaria and Romania out

9 December 2022, 07:49
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Croatia will become the 27th member state in the visa-free Schengen Area from Jan. 1, 2023, European Union (EU) officials announced on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

However, Romania and Bulgaria were not admitted.

«I am very pleased that during the Czech Presidency, Croatia was able to take two important steps in its European integration by joining both the euro and the Schengen areas,» said Vit Rakusan, the Czech Republic's Interior Minister, after a meeting of EU interior affairs ministers.

The Czech Republic currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, which rotates every six months.

«Today marks a good day for citizens of Croatia. Welcome to Schengen,» said Ylva Johannson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs.

The inclusion of Croatia in the free movement area means that from Jan. 1, 2023, checks on persons at internal land and sea borders between Croatia and the other countries in the Schengen area will be lifted. Checks at internal air borders will be lifted from March 26, 2023.

However, despite widespread support for Romania and Bulgaria's accession to Schengen, the two countries were not admitted.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said he had opposed their membership due to security concerns. Vienna has recorded 100,000 illegal border crossings so far this year. Meanwhile, the Netherlands opposed granting access to Bulgaria, citing concerns over corruption and migration.

However, Rakusan said he believed Bulgaria and Romania were ready to be Schengen members. «Their time will come soon,» he added.

The Schengen area was created in 1985 to allow for free movement between five European countries. The area has since expanded to include 22 of the 27 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

Photo: Pixabay


