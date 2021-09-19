SCCI receives Ambassadors of Estonia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) received three high-level delegations from Estonia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan to discuss strengthening economic and investment cooperation and trade exchange with the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE business community in general.

In the first meeting, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, met with Jaan Reinhold, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE, where the two sides explored prospects of enhancing economic, commercial, and investment ties between the two friendly countries, WAM reports.

At the meeting were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, and Fatima Al Mokarrab, Director of the Department of International Relations, SCCI.

Reinhold expressed his interest in boosting the ties between the private sector in Estonia and Sharjah, stressing his country's eagerness to foster trade and investment relations with Sharjah.

Reinhold invited the SCCI to participate in the Latvia, Sweden, and Estonia Entrepreneurship Forum, which is on 19th October, 2021, expressing his willingness to establish a business council for Estonia in Sharjah to represent the business community and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The second meeting was between Al Owais and Madeyar Menelikov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the country. The two sides discussed means to foster economic cooperation and joint investments, exchange trade missions, and forge partnerships between the business communities in Sharjah and Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, Al Owais stressed the depth of the historical relations between the two countries which serves as a driving force towards further joint work at the economic and commercial level between Sharjah and Kazakhstan.

Menelikov expressed his country's willingness to enhance economic openness to the business sectors in Sharjah.

The SCCI also discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation with the Republic of Uzbekistan during the meeting between Al Owais and Bakhtiyar Ibrahimov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The meeting highlighted the most critical competitive economic components the emirate enjoyed and stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the tourism, industrial and agricultural sectors.

The Uzbek Ambassador invited the Sharjah Chamber to celebrate the Uzbek National Day, which takes place on 8th December, 2021, at the Uzbekistan platform at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Owais said, «Such meetings constitute a significant opportunity to develop strategic relations between the Emirate of Sharjah with various countries, to establish more positive cooperation and mutual investment that serves the interests of the Sharjah business community.»



