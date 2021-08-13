Scattered showers to douse parts of Kazakhstan Aug 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see no precipitation today, August 13. However, scattered showers may douse the northeast, east and southeast of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are predicted for East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.

It may hail in Karaganda, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps and even more in Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Akmola regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Foggy conditions will be observed in Akmola and Karaganda regions.

Scorching heat will stay in Atyrau as well as parts of Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



