Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Scattered showers to douse most of Kazakhstan through Friday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 August 2020, 15:00
Scattered showers to douse most of Kazakhstan through Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see inclement weather conditions in three upcoming days, August 6-8, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that scattered showers with thunderstorms will douse most regions of the country through Friday. They will turn into heavy downpours in the west and northwest of Kazakhstan.

Probability of squall and hail will be high countrywide.

Only southeastern Kazakhstan will experience weather with no precipitation. Weather conditions are expected to worsen in northern and central Kazakhstan on August 7-8. Wind will also gust up in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan bringing dust storms to those portions of the country.


West Kazakhstan region    Regions   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty