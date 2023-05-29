Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Scattered showers to douse Kazakhstan

    29 May 2023, 11:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers with thunderstorms will douse most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Chances of hail will be high in the south, southeast and east of the country on May 30-June 1.

    Heavy downpour is forecast for East Kazakhstan region on May 30, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions on June 1.

    Only Kyzylorda and Ulytau regions will observe weather without precipitation.

    Stiff wind and dust storms are expected in parts of the country.

    Temperature will rise to +32, 37°C in southern Kazakhstan and +20, 28°C in eastern Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region