Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scattered showers to douse Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 May 2023, 11:27
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers with thunderstorms will douse most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Chances of hail will be high in the south, southeast and east of the country on May 30-June 1.

Heavy downpour is forecast for East Kazakhstan region on May 30, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions on June 1.

Only Kyzylorda and Ulytau regions will observe weather without precipitation.

Stiff wind and dust storms are expected in parts of the country.

Temperature will rise to +32, 37°C in southern Kazakhstan and +20, 28°C in eastern Kazakhstan.


