Scattered showers to douse Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on June 14-16, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Despite forecasted scattered showers, even northern regions of the country will enjoy summerlike weather in three upcoming days.

An anticyclone from the west will dictate the weather conditions in most of Kazakhstan. Warm weather is expected to settle in in Kazakhstan midweek.