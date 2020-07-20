Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Scattered showers to douse Kazakhstan

    20 July 2020, 12:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Temperature is predicted to drop slightly across Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Temperature will drop insignificantly countrywide due to an Atlantic anticyclone affecting the weather conditions in Kazakhstan on July 21-23.

    Scattered showers with thunderstorms, squall, and hail are forecast for most regions of the country.

    Gusty wind will persist in parts of Kazakhstan, bringing dust storms to the south and southwest of the country.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region