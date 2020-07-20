Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scattered showers to douse Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 July 2020, 12:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Temperature is predicted to drop slightly across Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Temperature will drop insignificantly countrywide due to an Atlantic anticyclone affecting the weather conditions in Kazakhstan on July 21-23.

Scattered showers with thunderstorms, squall, and hail are forecast for most regions of the country.

Gusty wind will persist in parts of Kazakhstan, bringing dust storms to the south and southwest of the country.

