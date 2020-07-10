Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Scattered showers to douse Kazakhstan this weekend

    10 July 2020, 12:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will bring scattered showers with thunderstorms to Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, scattered showers with thunderstorms will douse the country on July 11.

    On July 12-13, temperature may rise. Chances of precipitation will be low into the weekend.

    Only the east of Kazakhstan will see pouring rains, squall, gusty wind, and hail locally.

    Fervent heat will persist in western Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region