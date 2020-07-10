Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Scattered showers to douse Kazakhstan this weekend

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 July 2020, 12:38
Scattered showers to douse Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will bring scattered showers with thunderstorms to Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, scattered showers with thunderstorms will douse the country on July 11.

On July 12-13, temperature may rise. Chances of precipitation will be low into the weekend.

Only the east of Kazakhstan will see pouring rains, squall, gusty wind, and hail locally.

Fervent heat will persist in western Kazakhstan.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty