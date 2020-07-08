Go to the main site
    Scattered showers forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

    8 July 2020, 07:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers with thunderstorms are forecast in the northwest, north, center and east of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind is to gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 18 mps in Pavlodar region.

    Dust storm may blanket Kyzylorda region.

    Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan region.

    Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions at night and early in the morning.

    Fervent heat is expected to grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, south of Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, south of Aktobe and west of Atyrau regions.

