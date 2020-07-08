Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Scattered showers forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 July 2020, 07:38
Scattered showers forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers with thunderstorms are forecast in the northwest, north, center and east of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind is to gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 18 mps in Pavlodar region.

Dust storm may blanket Kyzylorda region.

Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan region.

Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions at night and early in the morning.

Fervent heat is expected to grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, south of Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, south of Aktobe and west of Atyrau regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty