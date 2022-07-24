Scattered showers forecast for eastern, western Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for northern, eastern and western Kazakhstan on July 24, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Aktau: partly cloudy, showers, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 9-14 mps, chances of thunderstorm and hail.

Aktobe: partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind. Fervent heat of 35°C in the south.

Atyrau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm.

Zhezkazgan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, scorching heat of +41,+43°C in the north and east.

Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind.

Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Konayev: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, fervent heat of +40, +43°C.

Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 18 mps wind, scorching heat of +44°C.

Pavlodar: partly cloudy, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind.

Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm.

Semey: partly cloudy, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm and hail, fervent heat of +35°C in the south.

Taldykorgan: sunny, no precipitation.

Taraz: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, scorching heat of +44°C in the west and south.

Turkistan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 8-13 mps wind, fervent heat.

Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm, hail, and squall.

Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, chances of hail and squall.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 2-7 mps wind, strong heat.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 8-13 mps wind, fervent heat.



