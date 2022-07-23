Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scattered showers, fervent heat forecast for Kazakhstan July 23
23 July 2022 10:03

Scattered showers, fervent heat forecast for Kazakhstan July 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most of Kazakhstan will see scattered showers with thunderstorms and stiff wind on Saturday, July 23. Chances of hail will be high in western Kazakhstan. Only the south, southeast and center of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, south of Almaty, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions.

Fervent heat will scorch south of Aktobe region.

Strong heat is expected to grip most of Zhambyl, south of Kyzylorda, west of Turkistan, south and center of Zhetysu, north of Almaty regions.


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan
Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
8 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
What will the weather be like in Almaty in August?
Rains with thunderstorms, gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 2
Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

News

Archive