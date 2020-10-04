Scattered showers expected in some parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are forecast for northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Other parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket portions of Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. Gusts are likely to reach 23-28 mps in Kostanay region.

Temperature is expected to drop to 1°C in Almaty region.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, parts of Zhambyl, south of Karaganda, southeast of Aktobe regions.



